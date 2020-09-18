Highlights: Yogi government released its report on government jobs in UP

Claimed to have recruited 3.79 lakh government posts since 2017.

Yogi government released report after opposition’s allegations on unemployment

Lucknow

The Yogi government appears to be quite active after widespread protests on the issue of unemployment and opposition from the opposition on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday on 17 September. The Yogi government on Friday released a list of government recruitments, detailing the total number of jobs on government jobs since 2017, after the jobs were pending and the Opposition accused unemployment. The government has claimed a total of 3.79 lakh posts or vacancies in UP from 2017 till date.

The Yogi government had on Friday demanded details of its vacancies from all departments. After this, the Yogi government had asked to fill the vacant posts within 6 months. For this, the government has asked all the Additional Chief Secretaries and the Chief Secretary to inform the vacant posts in a week. After the government has given orders in this regard, the list of posts which have been filled since 2017 or on which the process of appointment is underway.

Police department and teacher recruitment details too

According to this description, the government has completed or started the process of appointment of 3.79 lakh posts in the last three and a half years. This includes the recruitment of 69000 assistant teachers under the Basic Education Department. Along with this, recruitment on more than 16 thousand posts of police department has also been included in the list. View full list:

Yogi government released report

Competitors and opposition protested

Let us tell you that on Thursday, all the opposition parties and competing students protested, accusing the Yogi government of being indifferent to unemployment. During this time, the contestants had said that despite the vacancy of all the posts of the government, the Yogi government has not done any work on them since coming to power. In such a situation, competitive students and unemployed have to wander for jobs. The government released this list on Friday, after all the opposition’s allegations.

CM Yogi Adityanath sought details of vacant posts from all departments

Five year contractual offer

Amid all the allegations on unemployment, the rumor of changing the rules for Group B and Group C government jobs in UP has intensified. According to the new proposal, the new recruits of these groups in the state will now be on contractual basis, which will be regularized on the basis of evaluation done in 5 years. The government may be claiming to increase the quality of employees, but the big thing is that the opposition and the contestants are opposing it. The new proposal that the government is considering has a provision to appoint employees on contract for the first five years of a government job. The government says that the first five years the newly appointed employees will work on contract basis and they will be assessed every 6 months.