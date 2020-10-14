The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued guidelines for the management of other diseases such as dengue, malaria, seasonal flu (H1N1) along with Kovid-19. The Ministry said that during the monsoon and after the monsoon, high vigilance should be maintained against diseases in certain geographical areas. Bacterial co-infection also needs attention in the case of normal or severe COVID-19 patients.The Ministry insisted that the guidelines related to Kovid-19 and Malaria, Dengue and Chikungunya and Flu, Leptospirosis etc. should be followed in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Also, availability of Rapid Antigen Testing Kit for Kovid-19 screening in the hospital should be ensured.

The ministry said that according to the definition of the World Health Organization, the case of Kovid-19 is probably due to high fever and cough or three or more symptoms like fever, cough, weakness, dizziness, headache, sore throat, muscle aches, There may be nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hallucinations etc. The ministry said, ‘The definition in this case is very sensitive but not very clear. Seasonal epidemics may present as a possible fever, with symptoms similar to Kovid-19. In such a situation, there may be many signs and symptoms other than fever, which makes it difficult to detect the disease.

Dengue, malaria, seasonal flu, chikungunya, internal fever, etc. can cause confusion not only in detecting the disease but also with Kovid-19 cases. In view of this, the guideline states to test both Kovid-19 and seasonal influenza.