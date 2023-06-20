Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/20/2023 – 11:04 am

Share



Vice-president Geraldo Alckmin – acting president during President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s trip to Europe – said this Tuesday, 20th, to journalists that the government will still decide on the best way to regulate the carbon market in the country.

“I think it’s a matter of weeks for the government to define. Because you have good projects in Congress and the government also prepared, as a result of inter-ministerial work, the project for a regulated carbon market. It will be a political assessment of the best way to do it and the moment”, declared the also Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services. According to him, there is not even a definition as to whether the government’s project would be sent to Congress in the first semester.

As shown the Estadão/Broadcast, the Executive prepared a legislative proposal for the creation of a regulated carbon market in Brazil to be presented to parliamentarians in August. The draft suggests that facilities that emit more than 25,000 tons of CO2 equivalent per year be subject to the regulated market.

“The government is finalizing the bill to assess the best way to assess it on the regulated carbon market,” Alckmin told reporters.























