The Dutch government is trying to get rid of a residual stock of face masks. These face shields were manufactured by DSM during the corona crisis. The medical masks are now offered through an auction site.

Through the website onlineveilingmeester.nl a total of 662,225 new face masks are offered that were produced during the crisis by the company DSM. The shelf life expires later this year.

It concerns medical face masks of protection class FFP2. These masks protect the professional user against harmful substances such as solid and liquid dust particles, smoke and aerosols.

For the time being, no bid has been made for the lot that comes from Domeinen Roerende Zaken, part of the Ministry of Finance. The auction will run until next Wednesday evening.

Recently, several batches of residual stocks have been sold. According to experts, these face masks are no longer used medically, but the plastic and the accompanying wooden pallets are processed.

On Friday, three years after the first hard lockdown, the last virus rules immediately went overboard. The cabinet scrapped the advice to test in case of complaints and to go into isolation for at least five days. GGD test lanes are also closing. Face masks and self-tests will remain available for people in medical risk groups.



