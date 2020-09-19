ABP News has spoken to Yogendra Yadav about the “Kisan Bill” which is going to be presented in Rajya Sabha tomorrow. He said that this is a bill combining the three laws already running. Out of these, the third law is the whole dispute on the APMC Act. The most important objection is on the MSP. The government said that the MSPs will not stop, but then why did they not write this thing in the bill?

Yogendra Yadav said that to say that now the farmer can sell his produce anywhere, is a misleading thing because there was never such a ban on the farmer, then what was liberation? The matter is related to big companies. Big companies will come and stock in a big way. When the time comes for farmers to sell crops, the market rate will be dropped and the price will be increased when it is purchased.