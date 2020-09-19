A new message about the Indian government’s new scheme is going viral on WhatsApp. In this message, it is being claimed that the Government of India is running free solar panel scheme for the citizens of the country. Let me know that this WhatsApp message is fake and you should not fall for its greed.The official Twitter account of PIB (Press Information Bureau) Fact Check has revealed the truth of the claim of this viral message. On this account, PIB has denied any such scheme by the government and advised the users not to rely on such claims.

In the message going viral on WhatsApp, it is being said that the government is giving solar panels free of cost to all households without paying any money and filling a form. A link to the alleged form is also attached in this message and users can become a victim of online fraud by linking to it.

This message being sent on WhatsApp is going viral and it is being forwarded continuously on WhatsApp. Please tell that the problem of messages with misleading information on WhatsApp is constantly increasing. Their number has increased, especially during the corona virus epidemic. Let me tell you that recently, due to stopping fake messages, this Facebook-owned app also reduced the limit of forwarded messages.

WhatsApp and the Indian government also launched a chatbot called MyGov Corona Helpdesk to prevent fake news related to Corona. The purpose of this chatbot is to make people aware of Corona and remove misleading information.