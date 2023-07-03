Minister considers it “natural” for União Brasil to “want to re-discuss” Daniela Carneiro’s vacancy; predict conversation this week

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said on Monday (July 3, 2023) that the government is open to discussing a possible change in the Ministry of Tourism, but that Health will not be discussed.

“It is natural for a party that has nominated a name for a ministry to want to discuss again”, said Padilha in an interview with the subscription channel GloboNews. According to him, this negotiation could take place this week, since leaders from União Brasil will be in Brasília.

The party was responsible for nominating Daniela Carneiro for Tourism. The minister is experiencing an impasse involving a possible departure from the ministry since she announced her withdrawal from União Brasil in April. She intends to join the Republicans, the same party as her husband. wagon. The mayor of Belford Roxo was an important figure for the presidential campaign of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in Baixada Fluminense.

the deputy Celso Sabino (União-BA) is quoted as the main name to replace Daniela in the ministry.

Padilha also said that the “government is open to expanding participation” from other parties at the base. However, he stated that the Ministry of Health and Minister Nísia Trindade are not negotiating for this accession.

“Since when Lula started to set up his government, he made a point of never opening the Ministry of Health to party debate. He always considered that the ministry should be occupied by a technical staff, especially after the pandemic”, declared.