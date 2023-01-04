BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, told journalists on Wednesday that the government is not currently evaluating a review of previous reforms, including the Social Security.

The comment, made after the inauguration ceremony of Vice President Geraldo Alckmin in charge of the Ministry of Development, came a day after the new Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, had criticized in his inauguration speech what he called “anti-reform” of the Jair Bolsonaro government, signaling that it can discuss changes.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)