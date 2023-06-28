Nice for us, that excise duty reduction on fuel, but the government is missing out on a lot of money.

All the tax money that comes in is well spent. For you! However? At least that’s what the government is trying to tell us. The money is really needed to keep the Netherlands running. However, due to the excise duty reduction, the treasury is missing out on quite a bit of money.

Fuel excise reduction

The excise duty reduction came at the beginning of the Ukrainian war to ease the burden on citizens. Fuel prices skyrocketed because of this war. On July 1, this will partly come to an end. Not the war (unfortunately), but the discount.

From Saturday we are screwed, then the discount will partly go off. Along the highways, where it is always expensive, a liter of peut will probably pass two euros. And we Dutch do pay attention to the money, so it will be busy at the gas stations this week. And then at the filling stations abroad near the border areas, because refueling at our neighbors is then considerably cheaper.

But don’t think you’re having a hard time. No, the government is having a hard time. Due to the discount, 255 million euros less came in in the first quarter of this year than a year earlier. Ouch.

Numbers

This news comes from new numbers from CBS. The total proceeds in terms of excise duties still amount to a not so silly 2.58 billion euros. However, a year earlier this was 2.84 billion euros. The difference is due to the discount on the fuels.

369 million euros less came in due to the easing of the fuel price. This was somewhat offset by higher revenues from alcohol and tobacco, says CBS chief economist Van Mulligen. But at the bottom of the line there remains a shortage. Fortunately, we can help the government by filling up our tank again next Saturday and paying the full price!

