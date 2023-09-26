Minister states that the goal is to build 100 new airports; estimated investment is R$4 billion

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filhosaid this Tuesday (September 26, 2023) that the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is studying building a new airport in São Paulo. In an interview with the newspaper Economic value, the minister stated that the goal is to build 100 new airports in the coming years. An investment of R$4 billion is estimated for the works.

For construction, Costa Filho said he will contact the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), to discuss the need for the work in the State.

In the interview, the Minister of Ports and Airports announced that the president of Infraero, Rogério Barzellay, will continue in his position. He said he should meet with him in the next few days to redesign the airport agenda.

Costa Filho also stated that he will meet with the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), to bring a “definitive solution” to Tom Jobim International Airport, known as Galeão.

Regarding the reduction in air tickets, Costa Filho said he is looking for an alternative to reduce the price.

He stated that the cost of air tickets is R$635, on average. In an attempt to reduce the cost of travel, Costa Filho stated that he is looking for other ministries and Petrobras to lower the value of kerosene used on planes.