New Delhi

Good news for employees who lost jobs during the lockdown. The government is coming up with a scheme to give them relief. Workers registered with ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) will benefit under the Atal Insured Person Welfare Scheme. If his job was lost during the lockdown, he can claim 50 per cent of his salary as unemployment relief. They can claim this for only three months.

Those workers who have got jobs again will also get the benefit. ESIC is going to make a provision of Rs 44 thousand crore for this. Notification can be issued soon. A Labor Ministry official told the Times of India that the scheme has not received any special attention so far but it is expected to gain momentum in the coming days. The Ministry is planning for wide publicity of this scheme.

Who will benefit

The government’s motive behind this scheme is to provide relief to those who had to face problems due to lockdown. Sources say that in order to take advantage of this scheme one has to submit documents physically as the beneficiaries are not connected to Aadhaar. The benefit of this scheme will also be given to those members of ESIC who lose their jobs by December.

Sources in the ministry said that under this scheme, around 400 claims are coming every day. The ESIC and Labor Ministry last month decided to expand the scope. Under this, unemployment relief was increased from 25 percent to 50 percent. Many people lost their jobs during the lockdown. This is the reason why the government also relaxed the eligibility conditions for the insured workers.

Relaxation of rules

Earlier this facility could be availed only through the employer, but now the worker can go to the respective office of ESIC and take the claim on his own. ESIC provides medical cover to about 3.4 crore families and about 13.5 crore beneficiaries take cash benefits. Under the Social Security Code, the government has decided to implement the services of ESIC in all 740 districts of the country. Labor ministry officials say they have joined hands with hospitals and third party service providers involved in the Ayushman Bharat scheme.