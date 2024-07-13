Most of the resources will serve the Pantanal Mato-Grossense National Park and the Taiamã Ecological Station

The fight against fires in the Pantanal received financial support of R$137.6 million this Friday (12.Jul.2024). The extraordinary credit will be allocated to MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security), MMA (Ministry of Environment and Climate Change) and MD (Ministry of Defense), for initiatives to prevent and combat the effects of the drought, which is already considered the worst in the last 70 years.

One provisional measure published this Friday (12.Jul) in Official Diary of the Union details the sharing and application of resources.

Most of the amount was directed to the Ministry of the Environment, which will receive R$72.3 million, of which R$38.1 million will go to the Ibama (Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) to apply for hiring firefighters and purchasing equipment for fire prevention and control actions in federal areas.

The remaining R$34.1 million will be used by ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation) in actions to protect and restore biodiversity and create and manage conservation and environmental monitoring units.

In a statement, the agency reported that the resources will serve the Pantanal Mato-Grossense National Park and the Taiamã Ecological Station. The two units were affected by the fires, which this year have already consumed 770.7 thousand hectares of the Pantanal, which corresponds to 5.11% of the biome, according to Lasa (Environmental Satellite Applications Laboratory), of UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro).

The Ministry of Defense will receive R$59.7 million for the Armed Forces to use in the acquisition of supplies and maintenance of military personnel and logistical structure in the affected region. A total of R$5.7 million will go to actions by the PF (Federal Police), which will receive R$3.7 million, and a portion of R$2 million to replenish the National Public Security Fund, which pays for the National Force.

By the end of June, the federal government had already allocated R$100 million to actions to combat the fires in the Pantanal. According to the MMA, R$62 million was allocated to replenish the agency’s budget and R$38 million to actions to prevent and combat fires.

With information from Brazil Agency.