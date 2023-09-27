Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/26/2023 – 23:17

The Ministries of Transport and Ports and Airports will allocate around R$140 million for dredging in the Madeira and Solimões rivers. Both are important waterways for transporting cargo and products from the region, including the Manaus Free Trade Zone, and for transporting people.

Dredging a river consists of removing sediments and residues settled at the bottom, which reduce its depth and impair navigability. When dredging a river or other body of water, the depth is increased, facilitating the transit of vessels.

The ministers of the two portfolios, Renan Filho (Transport) and Silvio Costa Filho (Ports and Airports) signed this Tuesday (26) the service order that authorizes the dredging of an eight-kilometer stretch of the Solimões River, between Tabatinga and Benjamin Constant, in the extreme west of Amazonas.

The intention, according to the government, is to combat the risk of shortages for the local population and reduce the economic impacts of the drought recorded in the states of Amazonas and Rondônia. “It’s not the entire rivers that are silted up, preventing navigation. What exists are critical points that need to be removed for vessels to pass and guarantee the flow of production and the arrival of inputs”, stated Renan Filho.

The works are scheduled to begin this week and should last 45 days.

A second service order will be signed within two weeks, providing for the authorization of the dredging of two critical navigation points on the Madeira River, in the Tabocal region, close to the capital Manaus, and at the mouth of the river, in Itacoatiara. The resource reserved for this action is around R$100 million.