The Venezuelan Prisons Observatory (OVP) assured this Wednesday that the police and military intervention carried out today in the Tocorón prison, located in the state of Aragua (north), “was discussed” with criminals who acted as negative leaders of the prison and of the transnational criminal organization “Tren de Aragua”.

“As an organization we are in favor of regaining control of the prisons that are under the pranato (criminal leadership), but we do not believe in negotiated takeovers so that the pranes leave and do not pay for the crimes committeds,” the NGO said in a statement.

The observatory noted that “sources close to the military operation” as well as residents of the prison and relatives of prisoners stated “that many of the prisoners” managed to leave through tunnels and took shelter in nearby mountains.

The NGO asked the Government to “show” the faces of the main leaders of the “Aragua Train” – an organization that was formed in the prison that was intervened and that spread throughout Chile, Peru, Bolivia and Colombia – captured, as well as all the seized weapons, in order to “give peace of mind to the population and guarantee transparency.”

Likewise, he requested that the “real” number of the prison population of this prison be made public, as well as those who escaped and injured during the procedure. For his part, the general coordinator of the NGO A Window for Freedom, Carlos Nieto Palma, stated that this operation demonstrates that control of prisons is not in the hands of the State and recalled the obligation to guarantee the rights of detainees.

They found one of the tunnels inside the Tocorón prison, where it is rumored that some negative leaders could have allegedly escaped. pic.twitter.com/yPhFSwkcOB — Jesús Medina Ezaine (@jesusmedinae) September 20, 2023

“With this action the Government is recognizing the prison chaos we are experiencing and how negligent it has been in solving it, especially in this facility. We are waiting for more information, although unofficially we know of deaths and injuries,” he stated in a message sent to the press.

The Government assured that this intervention, which included the deployment of 11,000 security forces agents, prevented a “massive escape” from the Tocorón prison. In statements to the state channel VTV, the Minister of the Interior and Justice, Remigio Ceballos, indicated that the detention center has been “completely liberated”, and that the police and military have “guaranteed the human rights of those deprived of liberty”, as well as as “the life and tranquility of the people in adjacent towns”

EFE