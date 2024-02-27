Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/27/2024 – 7:03

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a decree this Monday, 26th, which officially creates Imóveis da Gente, a program for the allocation of Union properties, through assignment or sale, for housing, such as Minha Casa, Minha Vida ( MCMV), and public initiative programs. This is a change, in relation to the Jair Bolsonaro government, on how to treat the stock of properties held by the Union and which are not being used.

The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, assessed that it is “reasonable” to expect the allocation of 1,000 Union properties by 2026, of which 500 are already being studied for this purpose. Another 483 belong to the INSS and are buildings that can be used for housing or are land that is already occupied and can be the subject of tenure regularization processes. Although the decree was signed yesterday, the transfer has been taking place since last year.

According to the Minister of Management, 264 properties were allocated last year, of which 53 were for housing and 201 for public policies. “We think the number of 1,000 is reasonable, but it could be higher in four years, especially in INSS properties.”

She said she expected more INSS properties to be included, as 3,213 “non-operational” properties were identified – that is, those that are not necessary for the agency's activities and that could be used for housing.

According to the government, the priority in the transfer will be urban areas and buildings, which are empty or have been the target of invasions. The idea is to include these projects in the MCMV, reducing the individual value of the project, or creating new forms of occupation that enhance neighborhoods, such as the implementation of schools or parks.

Another alternative is to regularize areas that have been occupied for years, as is the case of the Brasília Teimosa favela, in Recife, whose regularization should be completed this year.

Esther states that there are 50 Union properties already mapped that can be used in the MCMV, generating around 5 thousand housing units. Of these, 2,600 would be in units in range 1 of the program, which is supported by resources from the federal budget, and 3,206 in units of entities linked to housing movements.

The flow of identification of potential assignments and sales will be carried out from the state offices of the Secretariat of Union Heritage (SPU), with information from states and municipalities on areas that can be included in the program.

Both Esther and the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, highlighted the “non-fiscal” understanding of the measure. In other words, without the interest of generating cash – thus marking a different interpretation from that used during the Jair Bolsonaro government.

This was the focus of former Economy Minister Paulo Guedes who, during the Bolsonaro government, even propagated that the sale of government properties could yield R$1 trillion to the Treasury. Esther recalled cases in which offers ended up being frustrated, with no interest from the private sector. She also stated that the amount raised by the former minister involved everything from Esplanada buildings to navy land. “Simply alienating assets was a certain mantra of the previous government, with no concern for improving and valuing Brazilian heritage.”

4 modalities

At Imóveis da Gente, the idea is to use four asset allocation instruments. The first involves assignments, which can be free, onerous or made under special conditions, which bind the type of use of the property.

The second instrument provides for a donation with charges, which must be used mainly for housing units, land regularization, and social enterprises, such as schools and health units.

The third provides for the delivery of assets to states and municipalities, which become responsible for maintaining the property, which relieves the federal government of this cost.

The fourth instrument is sale with barter. The government may auction the property, with payment to be made by the private sector via the provision of services, such as the construction of housing or social enterprises.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.