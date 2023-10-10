Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/10/2023 – 22:29

The Brazilian government expects to remove 900 Brazilians from Tuesday (10) until Saturday (14) who are in Israel and Palestine, said the Air Force commander, Marcelo Damasceno.

“We are coordinating the lists with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said the commander in an interview this Monday (9).

Related news:

According to Itamaraty, the priority is the repatriation of those who live in Brazil or do not have a return plane ticket. To date, 1,700 Brazilians have expressed interest in returning to Brazil, due to the conflict between Israel and the Hamas group that began over the weekend. The majority are tourists who are in Israel. Three Brazilians remain missing.

“In view of the uncertainty regarding the moment in which repatriation flights may take place, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates its recommendation that all nationals who have airline tickets, or who are able to acquire them, board commercial flights from Benfica airport. Gurion, which continues to operate”, says a note released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Six aircraft were reserved for the evacuation of Brazilians. O second plane of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) left the Brasília Air Base this Monday. The KC-30 took off at 4:20 pm towards the city of Rome, Italy. From there, he will head to Tel Aviv, Israel.

The first, an Airbus A330-200 converted into a KC-30 with capacity for 230 passengers, left Brazil on Sunday afternoon (8) and is already in the Italian capital, and should take off towards Tel Aviv by this Tuesday (10).

Gaza Strip

Regarding Brazilians in the Gaza Strip, the region most affected by the conflict, the government is preparing an evacuation plan, coordinated by the Brazilian Embassy in Cairo (Egypt).

“The Representation Office in Ramallah remains in contact with Brazilians in the Gaza Strip and, taking into account the deterioration of security conditions in the area, is implementing an evacuation plan for these nationals from the region, in coordination with the Brazilian Embassy in Cairo” , says a note from the ministry.

Itamaraty estimates that at least 30 Brazilians live in the Gaza Strip and another 60 in Ashkelon and in locations in the conflict zone. In Israel, the Brazilian embassy had already gathered, until this Sunday, information from around 1 thousand Brazilians staying in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem interested in returning to Brazil.

Conflict

On the third day of conflict, Israel called up 300 thousand reservistscarried out more than 2,000 bombings of the Gaza Strip and imposed a blockade on the region, preventing the entry of food, water and fuel, in reaction to armed attacks by Hamas, the Islamic movement that controls Gaza.

Hamas has said it will execute Israeli hostages for every bomb fired by Israel that hits civilians. According to the group, there are more than 100 prisoners.

Since Saturday (7), when Hamas began the attacks, more than 1,500 deaths have been identified, 900 in Israel and 600 in Gaza. The injured number 5 thousand.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for international humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and an end to attacks on Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, requested United Nations intervention to stop “ongoing Israeli aggression”. According to him, it is necessary to prevent a situation of humanitarian catastrophe, especially in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed a national unity government, with the participation of opposition leaders. He highlighted that the actions are just the beginning of retaliation against Hamas.

* With information from TV Brasil and the Reuters Agency