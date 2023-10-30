Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/30/2023 – 15:33

The government intends to create a body for the fuel sector, aiming to ensure supply security and ensuring that changes in prices are actually passed on to the end consumer, said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, during an event this Monday, 30, in Minas Gerais.

According to him, the idea is for it to be an “operator” of the segment that would act in a similar way to that adopted in the electricity sector with the National Electric System Operator (ONS), which, as he said, would be a global reference.

The proposal is in the final phase of construction at the Ministry and will be forwarded to the National Congress.

“We want it to be complementary with the ANP [Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombústíveis] how ONS is complementary to Aneel [Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica]”, said Silveira, when calling the new body the National Fuel System Operator.

The minister signaled that the model to be adopted for the body is that of a private entity with government participation and shared management, like an autarchy. Silveira also signaled that the objective is for the “best prices” to reach the consumer, for this segment to be better monitored and for regular stocks to be safer.

During his speech, Silveira thanked Petrobras for “Brazilianizing” fuel prices, “flattening the cost in Brazil, improving competitiveness and benefiting the consumer”.

He also stated that today the prices of these inputs are approximately 30% lower than those practiced under the previous government, and without the volatility that the previous pricing policy imposed.

We are selling on average 30% cheaper than the previous government (with the international crisis and price increases). We end up with almost daily price volatility. “The freight driver would leave a factory and when he arrived at the final point he didn’t know if he was profitable on the freight, because the volatility was almost daily. We changed this, this price volatility.”