In addition to the Yanomami area, in Roraima, removal operations must be carried out in other areas throughout the year

The federal government is planning removal operations in another 6 indigenous lands this year, after the end of the removal of miners from the Yanomami area, in Roraima. The information was given this Monday (20.Mar.2023) by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, in an interview with journalists, in Brasília. Desintrusion is the name given to the removal of non-native occupants from areas legally demarcated as indigenous land.

“After Operation Yanomami is over, we are going to continue with the removal operations. We have 6 more disintrusions to carry out throughout this year”, announced the minister. Indigenous areas with presence of invaders, and which are a priority for the government, are also located in states of the Legal Amazon: Karipuna and Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau, in Rondônia; Kayapó, Mundurucu and Trincheira Bacajá, in Pará; and Arariboia in Maranhão.

Dino stated that the operation in the Yanomami Indigenous Land should last until April and admitted that there is still a residual presence of miners. “It is a very small presence, tending to zero”. According to the minister, one of the difficulties in the area has been the support that invaders receive from the indigenous people themselves.

“We still have the presence of prospectors and, unfortunately, we still have a situation in which, sometimes, indigenous people defend the presence of prospectors, react to the presence of the security forces”he stated.

On balance, Flávio Dino highlighted that the security forces operating in the territory have already destroyed 70 ferries and 140 aircraft, vessels and engines. In the criminal area, 28 search and seizure warrants were executed and BRL 68 million blocked, in addition to opening 49 administrative procedures and 20 arrests in flagrante delicto and two preventive ones.

“Our vision is that, in the month of April, this removal will be completed. On April 6th, there will be resumption of control of the airspace.”, said the Minister of Justice. He informed that the National Security Force will remain in the Yanomami area over the next few months, even after the invaders have withdrawn.

The Ministry of Justice also confirmed, for the next few days, the delivery of a river base for the Federal Police in the Vale do Javari region, in Amazonas, where there is the highest concentration of isolated indigenous people in the country. With capacity for 200 people, the equipment was recovered and will be used to patrol the rivers in the region, where the British journalist Dom Phillips and the indigenist Bruno Pereira were murdered in June 2022.

