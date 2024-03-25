Several government institutions, including the Ministry of Defense and the Social Insurance Bank (SVB), are taking measures to compensate for the possible loss of service provider Atos. The French IT company has been in financial trouble for a long time. A intervention by the French government seems necessary to prevent bankruptcy.

This Tuesday, Atos will present its annual figures for 2023, which were previously postponed twice.

The unstable situation of the ICT group poses a risk to various Dutch government institutions. For example, Atos manages medical data of more than 350,000 Dutch people who receive long-term care through an application to the CIZ (Centrum Indicatiestelling Zorg). The SVB has outsourced the implementation of massive processes, including the payment of AOW and Child Benefit, to Atos since 2010.

Both the SVB and the CIZ say in response to questions from NRC currently 'in close contact' with Atos. The CIZ is taking “appropriate measures,” says a spokesperson, “to continue providing services to our clients and healthcare providers.”

The Sociale Verzekeringsbank says it “always takes appropriate measures” “in case a supplier should disappear.” CIZ and SVB do not want to provide more details.

The Ministry of Defense is “closely monitoring the situation surrounding Atos,” a spokesperson said. “Different scenarios are taken into account. Defense prepares for possible outcomes by working – with other market parties – on alternatives.”

Switching to another service provider is not easy with complex government systems, because the knowledge of their operation resides with the supplier. In practice, a switch often means building a new system, which can take years.

Defense is working on such a mega project with Atos. Under the name Groundbreaking IT, almost the entire IT infrastructure of Defense will be replaced, a job that will take years and cost more than 3.2 billion euros. The ministry is currently in discussions with the relevant consortium of ICT companies to make agreements in the event that Atos disappears, a spokesperson said.

Dependency has been around for some time

BIJ12, the implementing organization of the twelve provinces, has also taken “several measures to safeguard the continuity of services to, and data from, the provinces,” a spokesperson said in response to questions from NRC. Atos has been managing the 'application landscape' of the provinces since 2014. This includes information about company sites, groundwater and protected animal species at Atos accommodated. According to the spokesperson, BIJ12 has “started an exploration of a new sourcing strategy” – or the search for a replacement IT service provider.

The fact that Dutch government institutions are often dependent on external suppliers for their ICT facilities has been a known problem for some time. A parliamentary committee led by Ton Elias (VVD) concluded in 2014 that the government itself more control over ICT should receive, two years later experts concluded on behalf of then minister Stef Blok (Rijksdienst, VVD) the same. At the time, they explicitly warned of the “risk of discontinuity” when a supplier stops providing services due to bankruptcy or takeover. According to ICT experts, little was done with these recommendations, and the external hiring of ICT professionals has only increased in recent years.

Atos is one of the largest European ICT companies, with an annual turnover of 11 billion euros and more than 110,000 employees in 71 countries. In recent decades, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions, which were often financed with borrowed money.

Olympics

From 2021, Atos entered a downward spiral and last February pale that one of the most important financiers, the French bank Crédit Agricole, wanted to leave Atos because it considered the debt burden of more than 3.6 billion euros too high.

Last month, two attempts to sell business units failed, to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky and aircraft manufacturer Airbus. The stock price is now 75 percent lower than at the beginning of this year, and 97 percent lower than at its peak in February 2020.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire announced last week a “national solution” for Atos, in which “all French interests are guaranteed”. It is not clear what this means for the foreign parts of the group. Atos is of great strategic importance to the French government, as it has the supercomputer with which the French simulate nuclear tests and it is responsible for digital security surrounding the Olympic Games in Paris next summer.

A spokesperson for Atos said in a response that the company “does not see any risks when it comes to continuing to provide services to customers.” The group has sufficient capital and its Dutch business activities are healthy, the spokesperson says. Atos does not make any statements about specific customer contracts.