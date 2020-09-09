“We returned to the practices that were in effect during the confinement period“, explained Jeff Wittenberg, duplex of the Elysee Palace, Wednesday September 9.”The Prime Minister must observe several days of isolation after a negative test admittedly, but after meeting Christian Prudhomme, the boss of the Tour de France who is positive for Covid 19“, he then announced, before explaining that the organization of this Council of Ministers will be somewhat disrupted by the principle of videoconferencing.

“Every Wednesday There is a report of the Council of Ministers which takes place here, at the Élysée, and well this report today, it will take place in the ministry of Gabriel Attal, the spokesperson. The government says that does not change anything, it does not affect the substance“said Jeff Wittenberg. The journalist then recalled that this government seminar will be mainly devoted to insecurity:”‘It is normal for the French to be worried’, said Jean Castex yesterday, several measures should be studied today on this theme of insecurity. “

