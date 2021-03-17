The Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation launched the “Government Innovations from the Emirates” report, which includes 25 of the most important innovations that have been implemented in the federal and local government agencies in the country, as part of a series of reports that monitor government innovations, embodying the government’s keenness to support innovative ideas and spread the culture of Government innovation aimed at improving the life of society.

The launch of the report comes as a translation of the Center’s efforts and initiatives aimed at disseminating and disseminating pioneering experiences in various areas of innovation and transferring them to the world, by strengthening global partnerships, enhancing benefit from experiences and exchanging knowledge, and best innovative practices developed by the UAE, and monitoring and documenting innovations applied by the world’s governments and studying them, to support National efforts to enhance the quality and efficiency of government services, and to establish a culture of innovation, a method of work, and a tool for designing and developing experiences, initiatives and solutions to current and future challenges, based on the forward-looking vision of the UAE government.

The Head of Government Strategy and Innovation of the UAE Government, Hoda Al-Hashemi, affirmed that the report “Government Innovations from the Emirates” reflects the government’s tendencies to spread and spread the culture of innovation in various areas of government work, embodying the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister. Ruler of Dubai, in strengthening the government innovation environment, and converting ideas into tangible reality that contribute to enhancing the development process and building a better future.

She said that the report is consistent with the directions of the UAE government to transfer its pioneering experiences to various countries of the world, to benefit from them and employ them in developing practices and working methods, and more effective solutions based on experience and testing, and touching the lives of community members, which will positively reflect on government work, and establish the position and competitiveness of the country. The UAE and its location is an open global laboratory for innovative experiences.

The innovations included in the report include: a photovoltaic solar power plant, an integration framework for government services in the emirate of Ajman, a self-service delivery device, three-dimensional printing technology associated with congenital heart anomalies, an electronic information management system for forensic laboratories – Fidelis, digital ID, criminal map, My wallet, and a digital authentication platform – the digital authentication platform, the Dubai Trade Register based on Blockchain technology and the electronic record summary

The innovations also include a mobile computer system, an interactive chatbot for rental contracts services, a smart “My Rights” game application, a smart rehabilitation laboratory – a robotic therapy laboratory, a research toolkit for the study of dugongs and seaweeds, the “Hayat” application, donation cards, and signaling technology. Distributed audio, the innovative device «Human Resources Pulse», the chatbot for electronic inspection, the Mamzar smart park, the Maqtaa portal, the transportation model for estimating and evaluating alternatives to strategic transportation for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (STEAM), and the innovation platform The Hive.





