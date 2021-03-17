Dubai (Union)

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation launched the “Government Innovations from the Emirates” report, which includes 25 of the most important innovations that have been implemented in the federal and local government agencies in the country, as part of a series of reports that monitor government innovations, embodying the government’s keenness to support innovative ideas and spread the culture of government innovation It aims to improve the life of society.

The launch of the report comes as a translation of the Center’s efforts and initiatives aimed at disseminating and disseminating pioneering experiences in various fields of innovation and transferring them to the world, by strengthening global partnerships, enhancing benefit from experiences, exchanging knowledge and best innovative practices developed by the UAE, and monitoring and documenting innovations applied by world governments and studying them, to support national efforts in Enhancing the quality and efficiency of government services, and establishing a culture of innovation, a method of work and a tool for designing and developing experiences, initiatives and solutions to current and future challenges, based on the forward-looking vision of the UAE government.

Hoda Al Hashemi, Head of Government Strategy and Innovation of the Government of the United Arab Emirates, confirmed that the report on government innovations from the UAE reflects the government’s tendencies to spread and popularize the culture of innovation in various fields of government work, embodying the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. », In strengthening the government innovation environment, and converting ideas into tangible reality that contributes to enhancing the development process and building a better future.

The innovations included in the report include the photovoltaic solar power plant, the integration framework for government services in the emirate of Ajman, a self-service delivery device, 3D printing technology associated with congenital heart anomalies, an electronic information management system for forensic laboratories Fidelis, digital identity, crime map, and my wallet, And a digital platform for authentication, the digital documentation platform, the Dubai Trade Register based on Blockchain technology, and the Electronic Record Digest.

The innovations also include a “mobile computer system, an interactive chatbot for rental contracts services, a smart“ My Rights ”game application, a smart rehabilitation laboratory, a robotic therapy laboratory, a research toolkit for the study of dugongs and seaweeds, the“ Hayat ”application, donation cards, and signaling technology. Distributed audio, the innovative device «Human Resources Pulse», the chatbot for electronic inspection, the Mamzar smart park, the Maqtaa portal, the transportation model for estimating and evaluating alternatives to strategic transportation for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Hive.

A team of experts at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation followed a precise and comprehensive evaluation mechanism to select the best innovations that meet the criteria of “modernity, replicability, and impact”, and organized field visits and interviews to document innovations, as the number of participants reached 550 innovations from 128 government agencies. Federal and local.

The report sheds light on the modernity of innovations and projects that are characteristic of teamwork, as many innovations represent the product of an idea presented by an employee, developed and implemented by the government entity’s work team.