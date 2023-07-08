Resources allow the offer of credit to micro and small companies through the assistance program

The Pronampe Operations Guarantee Fund (National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses) received a contribution of BRL 906.8 million from the federal government, informed the Bank of Brazil on Friday (July 7, 2023) . Created during the pandemic, the program provides credit to small businesses with less bureaucracy and requirements.

According to BB, the injection of resources was carried out on June 29 to allow the maintenance of Pronampe operations. “The contribution will be used to continue the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses, which is a permanent policy for strengthening small businesses”, reported the state bank.

The injection of resources into the guarantee fund is important to allow the leverage of Pronampe’s operations. This is because the fund covers eventual defaults and reduces interest rates for micro and small entrepreneurs, in addition to reducing the requirement for guarantees (assets that can be taken by banks in case of non-payment).

According to Banco do Brasil, the Operations Guarantee Fund covers the risk of default in Pronampe credit operations up to the limit of 15% of the loss in the portfolio of financial institutions. Fund administrator, BB charges a fee of 1% per year on the fund’s assets.

The funds are invested in exclusive investment funds managed by BB Asset (BB-DTVM), the public bank’s asset manager. BB-DTVM receives a management fee of 0.09% per year for the investments.

With information from Brazil Agency.