The Russian government has indexed federal social benefits by 4.9%; the corresponding decree was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. This is stated on January 30 in a message on website cabinet.

The indexation coefficient will be 1.049. It will touch upon payments received by disabled people, citizens injured at work, Chernobyl victims, veterans, Heroes of Russia.

The size of some allowances for families with children will also grow. “Among such payments – a one-time benefit at the birth of a child, a monthly benefit for childcare, a one-time benefit for women registered with medical organizations in the early stages of pregnancy, a one-time benefit for transferring a child to a family,” the Russian government said. …

The decree will enter into force on February 1, 2021, notes “Gazeta.ru“. The indexation of social benefits in Russia has been taking place annually since 2018.

On January 26, the State Duma in the first reading supported the bill on the accrual of sick leave and maternity benefits to Russians directly from the Social Insurance Fund.