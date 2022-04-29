New rates shall be effective from August 1 to December 31, 2022; The increase in the collection will fund the Simples Refis

The government issued a provisional measure that determines the increase of the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) rates by 1% for banks and other financial institutions. The determination was published in the Thursday (28.Apr.2022) edition of the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the intact (69 KB).

With the readjustment, the CSLL of the banks will go from 20% to 21%. In the case of non-banking financial institutions, it will rise from 15% to 16%.

The new rates will come into effect on August 1 of this year (1st day of the 4th month following the publication of the MP). They will remain in effect until December 31, 2022. To be converted into law, the MP must be approved by Congress within the next 120 days.

COMPENSATION

The increase in the rate was made to compensate for the loss of revenue with the waiver of the so-called Refis for small companies, approved by the National Congress in December.

The micro and small business debt refinancing project establishes a 90% cut in interest and 100% of charges owed by companies that had a drop in collection in 2020 compared to the previous year. It also allows the payment of the remaining debt in up to 180 months.

In January, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed the legislation. He justified that the waiver of revenue was in disagreement with the Fiscal Responsibility Law. On March 10, Congress overrode the veto.

According to the presidency of the Republic, the purpose of the MP signed on Thursday (28.abr) is “maintain the Union’s budgetary-financial balance”. With the rise in CSLL, the government estimates that the collection should rise by more than R$ 244 million in 2022.