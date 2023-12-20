bAt the state parliament administration's Christmas party, there were worried whispers: “Is the president moving to the cabinet?” The question concerns not only some employees in parliament, but also the woman in question. According to information from this newspaper, Union politician Astrid Wallmann has an offer from Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) to take on a ministerial office.

Not only in this case there is still no decision. Forming a cabinet is complicated. Personnel speculation has been going on since the election evening on October 8th. But concrete considerations can only be made since the CDU and SPD agreed on the content and distribution of the ministries in the coalition agreement signed on Monday.