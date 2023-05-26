A virtual session organized by the Human Resources Club of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources called for the importance of upholding “human touches in the work environment” among customers and employees alike, stressing that it directly contributes to improving the employee’s mental and emotional health, increases his productivity, and improves his performance and management. for time, which will reflect positively on the happiness of customers, enhance their confidence in the institution, and raise their level of satisfaction with the services provided to them.

During the session titled “The Human Touch in the Work Environment”, psychological expert Maysoon Shah, a psychologist in an international company, explained that modern technology and artificial intelligence techniques have negatively affected reducing what she described as “the human touch in the work environment”, as it is In one way or another, it led to an increase in the employees’ sense of isolation, a decrease in their levels of satisfaction with the communication between the organization’s leadership and its employees, and it also caused an increase in stress levels among the employees.

The psychological expert stated that, according to the results of a global study, organizations around the world lose about $300 billion annually due to employees feeling stressed, and that more than a million employees are absent from their work every day for the same reason, in addition to that 60% to 80% of accidents are in work environment sites. It is due to stress and employees feeling under work pressure.

And she warned that the employees’ feeling of stress has many negative effects on the employees’ psychological and physical health, as it pushes them to social withdrawal and resort to silence, and reluctance to actively participate in the work environment, and it also causes them sleep problems, stomach pains, frequent headaches, fatigue and exhaustion. years, lack of focus and attention.

The psychological expert provided a number of advice to managers and leaders of institutions to enhance the human touch in the work environment, as she called on them to listen carefully to employees and empathize with them, pay attention to their feelings, and provide them with support when they need help, in addition to appreciating the efforts of employees, rewarding and praising them, and highlighting their contributions.