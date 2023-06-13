President of the Chamber criticizes the distribution of Lula’s ministries and declares that Esplanada did not have the expected income

The President of the Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lira (PP-AL) declared on Monday night (June 12, 2023) that the responsibility for building a majority in Congress lies with the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), not his. In an interview with GloboNewssaid to consider himself a “facilitator”but who could not commit to approving projects.

“The government will have to build its majority, it’s not me […] I have been a facilitator”, he stated. The deputy said that the Chamber was not an obstacle to any government vote, but stated, when citing the tax reform, that people will “turn up your nose” when the proposal starts to contradict a little. Defined Congress as “conservative” and said that the government must prepare to dialogue with “who thinks differently”.

During the program, Lira praised Lula, whom she classified as “frank”. However, the president of the Chamber said he was against the presence of congressmen in ministries – a strategy adopted by the PT government.

According to the deputy, the “design” da Esplanada –made, according to him, based on the PEC fura-teto during the transition of government– did not have the expected performance.

DEFEATS IN THE CHAMBER

In 5 months of government, President Lula accumulates 4 defeats in votes in the Chamber of Deputies. Congressmen criticize the management’s lack of political articulation and the absence of the Chief Executive’s participation in the discussions.

The president’s first defeat was in the sanitation decree on May 4. deputies overthrew 2 excerpts from the text established by Lula when he assumed the presidency. The agenda is in the Senate.

The defeats demonstrate the size of the Executive’s problem in the Chamber. Deputies make a list of problems. Wthey point to a lack of predictability, absence of amendments and lack of 2nd-level appointments, in addition to difficulties in being received by ministers.

The main targets of criticism from deputies are precisely those of political articulation, Rui Costa (Civil House) and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations). Already the most praised in tact with congressmen is Fernando Haddad (Farm).