Deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) says that the Planalto must be more “proactive” to be able to “solve difficulties”

The political skill of the federal deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) makes it transit between the Centrão and the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) without missing a beat. Despite being ideologically and politically aligned with the PT, criticism of the tone that the Planalto Palace has adopted in articulations with Congress do not escape his speeches.

In an interview with Power360 on thursday (25.may.2023), the leader of the largest bloc in the Chamber points out that the PT’s rearguard action in the negotiations has not had an effect and that they lack skills Alexandre Padilha It is Rui CostaMinisters of Institutional Relations and Chief of Staff, respectively.

“Often, the Minister of the Civil House will make a dispatch with the President of the Republic, as the legal framework for sanitation, and does not even talk to the minister of the related area. Then, the president makes a decision to confront Congress without listening to anyone. It puts the president in an unnecessary tightrope. It’s a full plate to have some kind of confusion. That is what happened”.

In another pole, Carreras signals alignment to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to whom he credits part of the victory in the approval of the new fiscal framework, which will replace, if sanctioned, the spending ceiling in force in Brazil since 2016.”It was a victory shared by the House, obviously led by President Arthur, along with the government, led by Minister Fernando Haddadwho was very competent”.

praised haddad

Taking as a hook the approach that has been Haddad’s bet with parliamentarians, Carreras claims that “Haddad commands a very technical ministry, but he had great political ability when he sought President Arthur Lira, not just the President, but all the leaders of the bench, including the PL. The minister went to the official residence twice to talk looking each leader in the eye. Listening to criticisms and suggestions.

The deputy states that the scenario “Paved this week’s win. I think the government needs to have a self-critical tone. If you do a little of what Minister Haddad is doing, the axis of federal policy may be more assertive. The government has to be more open to criticism and suggestions and be more proactive in resolving difficulties. Many have been parliamentarians and are aware of the relationship that exists between Congress and the Executive”.

Carreras, however, makes amends to Rui Costa, by stating that the minister “he had the breadth to make a self-criticism and say that he was wrong on the issue of sanitation”. At the end of March, Lula signed 2 presidential decrees regulating the universalization of basic sanitation, but was defeated by the Chamber, which approved a PDL (draft legislative decree). The proposal is in the Senate, which will approve the proposal, if the government does not decline the acts.

“There was a decision, in my mistaken view, when the government, through a decree, canceled visas for Americans, Japanese and Australians to Brazil, especially at a time when the world is starting to travel, that the tourism industry creates opportunities without even listening to the Minister of Tourism (Daniela Carneiro) and the president of Embratur (Marcelo Freixo), congressmen. This kind of thing needs identifying. It lacks the spirit of self-criticism and trying to correct”, said Carreras.

THERMOMETER?

Questioned about whether the government’s articulation strategy at this moment would not be to create a kind of “thermometer” to assess the receptivity of congressmen, Carreras reiterates the need for articulation.

“When the federal government is going to take a kind of attitude, sign a controversial decree, it is important to call the political leaders, from the presidents of the Chamber or of the Senate and the political leaders who are related to the activity in question to talk and not have any kind of noise”. It is obvious that you will never be able to please everyone, but the majority will”.

In the interview, the deputy also spoke about the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on Sports Betting, of which he is the rapporteur, and commented on the recent decision by Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), chaired by Rodrigo Agostinho, his party colleague, to veto a request by Petrobras to explore what could be the new “pre-salt”, among other issues.

Watch (46min31s):