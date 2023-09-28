Minister told Poder360 that Camilo Santana contacted her before announcing that he would use the emedebista campaign idea

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebettold the Power360 that the government has sufficient resources to finance the new aid program for high school students. The measure was announced on Tuesday (September 26, 2023) by the Minister of Education, Camilo Santanabut there is still no specified audience and decided values.

The program is similar to what was proposed by Tebet, still as a candidate for President. According to the minister, Santana approached her to talk about the project before making the announcement, but did not go into details.

According to the head of Planning, the Ministry of Education is preparing the project according to budget availability, but there are resources to carry out a program like this due to the return of the constitutional floor in the area, which was resumed by Congress.

The new program, according to Camilo Santana, is in the final phase of studies. There is no defined name, value or format yet.

“We are finalizing the design, within the possibilities of budgetary resources that exist, both in the MEC [Ministério da Educação] as in MDS [Ministério do Desenvolvimento Social], because we are going to use CadÚnico, Bolsa Família, integrating with Inep’s school census so that we can reach. The idea is that we can guarantee support”he stated.

The government’s expectation is that the new program will be launched in October and the objective is to reduce school dropouts as much as possible when changing from basic education to secondary education.

During the 2022 presidential campaign, then-candidate Simone Tebet promised savings of R$5,000 as a prize for students who finished high school. When the emedebista announced its support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round, stated that there was a commitment from the PT member to incorporate his proposals in some way in a future government.