BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said on Thursday that there is “no predisposition” on the part of the government to make any changes in the relationship with the Central Bank.

On Twitter, Padilha said that, in his previous government, Lula gave full autonomy to the then president of the Central Bank, Henrique Meirelles.

“The president is not going to change his stance now, even more so with a law that establishes rules in this regard,” wrote Padilha.

The minister’s comments were made one day after President Lula questioned, in an interview with GloboNews, the advantage of an autonomous Central Bank and questioned whether the levels of the current inflation targets are not too low.

In a public speech this Thursday, Lula returned to address monetary policy, questioning why the basic interest rate is at the level it is at – Lula mistakenly quoted a rate of 13.5%, when the Selic is already at 13.75%

The president’s speeches bothered the market, with investors mainly emphasizing concerns about political interference in the setting of inflation targets. The dollar was up 0.45% this afternoon, after rising 1.11% the day before.

“The government knows that monetary policy and the Central Bank’s macroeconomic analysis role are extremely important,” wrote Padilha. “And, also for this reason, respectful coexistence between the institutions will continue to be the order of this administration”, completed the minister.

Inflation targets are set by the National Monetary Council which, according to the current configuration, is formed by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, and the Ministers of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and of Planning, Simone Tebet.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Additional reporting by Isabel Versiani)