More than 3 months after the enactment of law 14.299/2022 by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the federal government still does not have a forecast for the publication of the decree that will create the council responsible for preparing the plan for the Fair Energy Transition Program (TEJ) for the Santa Catarina coal region, in the south of the country.

The law determines that the group, made up of representatives from the federal and state governments and the private sector, has until January 2023 to implement the plan. The Ministry of Mines and Energy said that the decree is up to the Ministry of the Civil House, which, in turn, said that the ministries involved in the matter are building the text, under its coordination, but still without a date for publication.

The program aims to implement measures, over the next 18 years, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide, and to gradually replace coal-fired generation, until the complete closure of coal thermoelectric activity in the state in 2040

The uncertainty regarding the decree worries the industry, which fears that, without the creation of the council, the law will become innocuous and, also, bring legal uncertainty that hinders investments in technologies for this transition, such as those for capturing CO2.

Fernando Luiz Zancan, president of ABCM (Brazilian Association of Mineral Coal), says that the plan is awaited not only by the thermoelectric sector, but also by the population of Santa Catarina. According to the entity, the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex, in the Capivari de Baixo region, involves around 21,000 jobs.

“This just transition is the change of the model without destroying economic and social values. That is, without precarious jobs and the economy. This takes time. The decree is essential to make the plan, which had a term of 1 year, but now has to be released within 9 months”said Zancan.

The Jorge Lacerda Complex has 3 plants with a total of 857 MW of installed power. According to last year’s report, from the Working Group to Evaluate the Activities of Thermoelectric Generation to Mineral Coal and Mining of Mineral Coal in the State of Santa Catarina, created by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the average cost of the generation considered by the EPE (Company Energy Research) on the horizon until 2050 is R$ 199/MWh. But, according to ABCM, today the energy generated by coal costs around R$ 170/MWh.

To get an idea of ​​the cost, the new energy auction held by Aneel in September 2021 averaged the following average values ​​per source:

wind – R$ 160;

solar – R$ 166;

biomass – R$ 270;

Wind and solar sources, however, are intermittent and cannot generate energy at any time for the SIN (National Interconnected System), as coal, biomass, natural gas and nuclear power plants do.

According to Zancan, the energy transition plan, defined in the law, will have to include a carbon dioxide capture program.

“Various technologies are possible. If you associate biomass with coal, for example, the emission [de CO2] end is negative. The expectation is that, with the plan, the learning curve will start to become more linear in 2035. Why don’t you have these technologies yet? why capex [custo de investimento] and the opex [custo operacional] it’s still very high“, said the president of ABCM.

Coexistence between sources

Zancan says that the solution for fossil fuel thermoelectric plants is capturing CO2 and not shutting down the plants. He says that the war in Ukraine and the ensuing crisis in the energy sector around the world made some countries review their energy transition policies. Italy, for example, to reduce dependence on Russian gas, even announced the possibility of reopening some coal plants.

“Decarbonization is not the end of fossil fuel. Shall we end the pre-salt then? Brazil’s ‘backup’ will be natural gas, coal and nuclear energy. There’s no way to escape it. The world will do so. But nobody is talking about 20 GW of coal [no Brasil]”, he said, referring to the share of coal in the installed power of the Brazilian energy matrix, which today is around 3 GW.

This “backup” what Zancan refers to is the constant availability, inherent to thermoelectric plants, to face a possible reduction in the supply of energy from other sources, as happened in 2021 with the hydroelectric plant, due to water scarcity.

With the volumes of hydroelectric plant reservoirs lower than in previous years, in 2021 the generation of coal-fired thermoelectric plants in Santa Catarina grew 15.6% compared to the average between 2017 and 2020.

Here are the generation volumes for the last 5 years in the state:

According to the 2021 report of the working group created by the MME to analyze coal-fired thermoelectric activities in Santa Catarina, of the 79 countries that used mineral coal in electricity generation, Brazil ranked 64th in terms of the product’s share of domestic electricity supply. .

If the proportion of coal in the Brazilian electricity matrix is ​​compared with that of the rest of the world, the gap of more than 30 percentage points has been maintained since the 1970s:

Environmental impact

Despite being important mainly from the point of view of the regional economy, coal generation is the worst in terms of carbon dioxide emissions, one of the main causes of the greenhouse effect.

According to Ember Climatea non-governmental organization that gathers data and information related to the energy transition from coal to other sources, the average intensities of carbon emissions in power generation, measured in grams of CO2 equivalent per kWh (gCO2eqkWh), are as follows:

coal – 820;

– 820; other fossils (as diesel oil) – 700;

(as diesel oil) – 700; natural gas – 490;

490; wind – 11;

– 11; solar – 48;

– 48; biomass – 230;

– 230; water – 24

– 24 nuclear – 12

For Ricardo Baitelo, coordinator of the IEMA (Institute of Energy and Environment), the ideal is that coal generation comes to an end, in Brazil between this decade and the next, at the latest.

“Of course, China, the United States and India have greater coal intensity. But, in the case of Brazil, the next decade would be the ideal one to carry out this preparation and manage, with ease, to replace the installed park. In more or less two renewable energy auctions, it is possible to replace the installed capacity of coal in our country”said Baitelo.

However, unlike wind and solar plants, which rely on wind and sun to generate energy, coal-fired thermoelectric plants only do not produce energy when they are undergoing maintenance. According to ABCM, on average, maintenance takes place every 4 years and lasts about 4 months. For the IEMA coordinator, however, this does not mean that coal cannot be discontinued.

“It will be replaced by a mix [de fontes de energia]. It’s not going to be a wet fountain to take its place. And biomass, for example, also has the possibility of dispatching“, said the expert.

Baitelo states, however, that, in fact, there are complex social and economic issues involved at the regional level.

“There are a lot of jobs [envolvidos] reasonable. As much as coal does not have a national representation, when you put the magnifying glass in both states, it is quite relevant. The issue of just transition is being talked about a lot, but a practical example is lacking. What is the schedule?”declared.