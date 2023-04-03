Leader of the Government in Congress says that Lula starts from 55 votes in the Senate and will have proof of loyalty in the vote of deputies

The leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said that the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has 55 votes in the Senate, but still does not have a consolidated support base in the Chamber of Deputies. He gave an interview to Power360 in his office last Thursday (30.Mar.2023).

“I believe we have an absolute majority in the Chamber today, which is necessary to approve, for example, the fiscal anchor. But the leader himself [do Governo na Casa, José] guimaraes admits that today we do not have the constitutional number in the Chamber that we have in the Senate. The work we are going to do is to advance”, said the congressman. Read the full interview here.

According to the senator, the speech of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), that the Lula government has not yet “consistent base” it’s correct: “We have no constitutional basis in the House. We do not have. We have a base in the Chamber, with a number of votes that is enough to approve a complementary law today, but we do not have a constitutional number. It is work yet to be done. We do not differ from President Arthur Lira in this regard, no”.

The leader said he was optimistic with the approval of the project to be sent by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. “NoI don’t see that we will have difficulty in approving the new fiscal anchor in Congress”. Randolfe said that, at worst, the new fiscal rule that will replace the spending cap will pass Congress in June.

“A fiscal rule, it’s good to be clear, is neither a right nor a left agenda. It cannot be treated as a government and opposition agenda. There is nothing worse for the poorest than inflation”.

