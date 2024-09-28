Regis Dudena, from the Treasury’s Prizes and Betting Secretariat, declares that bets should be “entertainment”, not “a means of making money”

The federal government begins to tighten control over fixed-odd betting companies, known as bets. From Tuesday (October 1, 2024), anyone who has not requested authorization to operate will have their operations suspended. “If the company even came to ask for authorization, we cannot recognize that it wants to adapt”says Regis Anderson Dudena, Secretary of Prizes and Bets at the Ministry of Finance.

In an interview with Brazil Agencythe secretary assesses that the current tightening of authorization was only possible because, after 5 years of vacuum, Brazil now has a law that regulates the sector (Law No. 14,790). The rule voted in the National Congress and sanctioned by President Lula on December 29, 2023 establishes that the Ministry of Finance is responsible for authorizing the exploration of betting and setting conditions and deadlines for companies in the sector to adapt.

“If we look at the problems related to both mental health, financial health, and debt, it is related to the uncontrolled, unregulated actions of some agents. We believe it is important that the regulation and authorization process manages to exclude those who do not want to comply with the law and rules. Removing this group already seems like a good start. The regulation-authorization binomial attacks the problem in two ways. One is removing these most harmful groups and, two, taking a closer look at these groups that will remain”said Dudena.

Regarding the ordinance that prohibits, from October 1st, the operation of bets that do not have authorization, the secretary said that the ministry had identified the need for a “transition period”but that the performance “aggressive or opportunistic” against bettors caused the process to be brought forward.

“At the request of Minister Fernando Haddad, we started a fine-tooth comb now considering that, if the company even came to ask for authorization, we cannot recognize that it wants to adapt”he stated.

"The process is continuous. At any time, any economic group or company can request it. There are two procedures. There is the standard procedure, which is a period of 180 days for a process to be analyzed. In this standard procedure, companies can only act after authorization. In the adaptation procedure, there is a differentiation for those who are active in the country at the moment. In the adaptation procedure, we guarantee to all companies that made the request by August 20th that there will be a response this year."

"Payment by credit card represents less than 5% of bets. Around 95% of bets are made with Pix. The effective volume of deposits made using credit cards is very small."

"From February to July, we issued ten ordinances, we dealt with very diverse topics, including technical issues of the systems, what games can be offered, payment methods, combating money laundering. And one last ordinance that seems quite relevant to me, which is responsible gambling – which aims to protect bettors, regardless of whether they are class A or class E. "

"One of the interesting things that Law 14,790 [de 2023] did was give us the right, by notification, to overturn websites illegal. We are building, together with platforms and social networks, a mechanism so that we can notify them to reduce the availability of both website as well as specific advertising content that violates regulations or originates from unauthorized companies."

"An important thing that needs to be understood is what the bet is about. Betting is entertainment, it is not a way to make money, it is not an income supplement, it is not a way to get rich. It's mere entertainment, it's money people spend. We identify as a relevant migration of the activity we started that companies understand that their advertising cannot mislead, cannot lead to problems. This is becoming clear, especially in television advertising."

"Vacuum without regulation caused the sector to develop legally, but without controls. So, many of the problems arise from this. The 2018 law [Lei nº 13.756] foresaw the need for regulation. It imposed a period of two years, extendable for another two years, and this regulation did not come in the four years that followed 2018."

"If the Brazilian State regulates this before this activity develops, we can do it well. I worry if by chance, again, the regulations fall through the cracks. I think there is room for these activities to be legalized, as long as it is first regulated and only then allowed to begin."

With information from Brazil Agency.