Survey with preliminary data shows that, without the payment of court orders, the shortfall will be R$ 141.2 billion

The central government – ​​National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank – recorded a primary deficit of R$234.3 billion in 2023, according to preliminary data released by the Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research). When excluding the payment of court orders, the shortfall would be R$141.2 billion. Here's the complete of the report (PDF – 911 kB).

The primary result is formed by the balance between income and expenses, excluding debt interest payments. Official data is released monthly by the National Treasury. The 2023 accumulated report will be published by the end of January.

Ipea used budget execution information recorded in the federal government's Siafi (Integrated Financial Administration System). According to the institute, the data provides “good approximation with official data relating to the primary result that will be released later by the National Treasury Secretariat”.

Total government spending rose 12.9% in real terms (adjusted for inflation) compared to 2022, according to Ipea. It totaled R$1.928 trillion. The value was impacted by the payment of court orders – debts of the Union that can no longer be challenged in court –, in the amount of R$ 93.1 billion. The government had extraordinary credit to make the payment. Without this payment, the deficit was R$141.2 billion.

The LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) established a primary deficit target of up to R$231.5 billion in 2023. The extraordinary credit allows for non-compliance with the rule.

The payment of social security benefits increased by 4.6% in 2023, from R$846.9 billion to R$885.7 billion. Personnel expenses and social charges fell 0.7%, from R$359 billion to R$356 billion.

The government's net revenue totaled R$2.388 trillion, down 2.9% compared to 2022 (R$2.461 trillion). There was a drop of R$86.8 billion in revenue not managed by the Federal Revenue.

SUPERAVIT IN 2022

The central government had recorded a surplus – a positive balance in the accounts – of R$59.74 billion in 2022. In other words, if the deficit of R$234.3 billion materializes, the accounts will have a worse result of R$294 billion. If you disregard court orders, the loss will be R$201 billion.

DECEMBER

In December, the primary deficit was R$119.4 billion, increased by the payment of court orders. It had recorded a surplus of R$4.7 billion in the same month of 2022.