A pity, but unfortunately: Minister Harbers is putting an end to a lot of plans to tackle busy highway routes.

For every problem there is a solution. Except for the file problem. That just continues. Working from home after corona turned out to be an illusion and to make matters worse, tackling various bottlenecks is now cancelled. Minister Harbers announced this on this Friday afternoon, in the secret hope that all journalists are already having Friday afternoon drinks.

To be precise, it concerns fourteen major road construction projects that have been shelved for the time being. This has everything to do with nitrogen. In addition, the government also cites rising prices in construction and labor shortages as reasons.

The suspended projects are all highways, except for the N35. This N-road has been known as unsafe for years and would therefore undergo a major overhaul. That party is therefore canceled for the time being. Furthermore, it mainly concerns busy sections on the highway that would be tackled. Below are all projects that have (temporarily) been canceled:

N35 Wijthmen – Nijverdal

A9 Rottepolderplein

A58 Breda – Tilburg

A27 Zeewolde – Eemnes

A15 Papendrecht – Gorinchem

A2 Deil – ‘s-Hertogenbosch – Vught

Government contribution Northern Randweg Utrecht

Innovations A58 Annabosch – Galder

Innovations A58

A67 Leenderheide – Geldrop

A1/A35 Junction Azelo – Buren

A1/A30 Barneveld

A4 Haaglanden – N14

A1/A28 Hoevelaken junction

With three more waterway projects, which will also be halted, a total amount of €4 billion will be saved. The minister wants to spend this money on major maintenance of existing roads. In addition, some money will go to projects that are still going ahead, such as various N-roads that are being made safer.

For Minister Harbers it is all very twofold: “It is disappointing, because we find these projects necessary and want to build them. On the other hand, we also see that it is not possible in the short term. This decision is also positive, because we can now spend the money on much-needed maintenance and not leave it on the shelf.”

This is of course bad news for those who regularly find themselves in traffic jams on one of the above routes. That will remain the case for the time being. It is not clear when these projects will ever be picked up again. And the money is already being spent elsewhere.

