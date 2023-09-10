Map was issued on August 25; cyclone hit the state on September 4; deaths in these municipalities total 25

The federal government issued an alert map on August 25 that indicated 18,948 people in areas at risk of natural disaster in 5 cities in Rio Grande do Sul that recorded deaths as a result of the extratropical cyclone that has already left at least 41 dead in the state so far. Saturday (September 9, 2023).

Of the total deaths, 15 were from Muçum, 4 from Cruzeiro do Sul, 3 from Lajeado, 2 from Estrela and 1 from Encantado, totaling 25 deaths. These cities were mapped with disaster risk by the government. In total, 11 cities in Rio Grande do Sul have already recorded deaths and there are 46 people missing.

You data from the federal government are from the Geological Survey of Brazil, linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The cyclone arrived in Rio Grande do Sul on September 4.

The municipality of Muçum is the most affected in the State. Currently, in addition to the 15 registered deaths, there are 30 missing. In the government’s alert two weeks ago, there were 9 areas of the city at high risk, 5 at risk of flooding, 3 at risk of landslides and one at risk of erosion.

Read the risk areas and the number of people at risk:

The acting president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), goes with ministers to the State on Sunday (September 10, 2023). The federal government announced that it will transfer R$800 reais to each person affected by the cyclone.