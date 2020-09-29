new Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has made a big disclosure. The CAG in its report tabled in Parliament said that before the purchase of Rafale jet with France in April 2016, the government had changed the defense procurement policy. The CAG said that this change in defense procurement was done in the year 2015 and it came into force from April 1, 2016.

What did the CAG say in Parliament?

The CAG told the Parliament that according to the change in the Defense Procurement Policy, when the deal of 36 Rafale fighter jets between India and France was signed in 2016, the mandatoryity of declaring it as an Offset Partner was over. After this change, no offset policy will now be applicable in defense purchases from government to government, inter-government and single vendor.

What does this change in defense procurement policy mean?

After this change, it is not necessary to tell the foreign vendor about his offsets partner while signing the contract. The CAG has said that the offset policy has not been followed in many cases since 2015, including the Rafale deal. The CAG also said that there is no such rule in the policy that penalty can be imposed on the foreign company if the offset agreement is not fulfilled.

India adopted offset policy in the year 2005

The CAG has also told in its report tabled in Parliament that while dealing 36 Rafale aircraft from France’s Dassault Aviation for 59 thousand crore rupees, the government also said to complete 30 percent offset by giving Kaveri engine technology to DRDO in offset contract. Had decided However, this promise has not been fulfilled yet. According to the offset policy, foreign companies have to spend 30 percent of the contract on research or equipment in India. In the year 2005, the offset policy was adopted by India.

Explain that the Indian government has purchased 36 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation of France through a ‘government-to-government contract’. Five of these Rafale aircraft have been inducted into the Indian Air Force this month.

