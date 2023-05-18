R$ 230 million will be allocated to people affected by drought or drought and who do not have insurance

The Federal Government authorized, through decree published in DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) from this Wednesday (May 17, 2023), the granting of a 25% discount on the value of Pronaf (National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture) rural credit installments due or due between January and December 2023.

The benefit includes undertakings that have been harmed by drought or drought in the municipalities of Rio Grande do Sul, considered the worst in the last 75 years.

According to the Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira (PT)the amount of the discount will be funded by the government through a budget shift. R$ 230 million will be allocated to mitigate losses of more than 24 thousand farmers in Rio Grande do Sul, in a total of 36 thousand Pronaf financing contracts.

The initiative was demanded by farmers in Rio Grande do Sul after 3 consecutive years of drought. The measure specifically serves Pronaf beneficiaries in Rio Grande do Sul who have funding operations not covered by Proagro or insurance. The limit is up to R$ 12 thousand per operation.

Among the criteria for the benefit is also the loss of revenue equal to or greater than 30% of the expected gross value.

The family farmer who fits the established criteria must go to his bank branch with evidence of the need for the benefit through an individual or group report.