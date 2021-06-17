Government, via outdoor masks from 15 July. Draghi’s decision

Coronavirus in Italy continues to scare despite the numbers are all decreasing, however, the delta variant now widespread in Great Britain and the vaccination campaign, which has suffered some slowdown after the uncertainty about the second dose with AstraZeneca, are worrying. The Draghi government, however, is about to take an important decision – reads the Corriere della Sera – that is, the overcoming of the obligation to wear the mask outdoors. Many in the government think that Draghi, in the wake of other European countries, will cancel from July 15 one of the basic rules that have marked our lives in this year and a half of Covid. It would be a strong and symbolic signal of a return to normality, so much so that Speranza said he believed Draghi’s forecast of eliminating outdoor masks in mid-July was “realistic”.

On another key issue for the fight against Covid, Matteo Salvini and Roberto Speranza find themselves on the same side: that of those who think – continues the Corriere – that it would be a good signal, at the deadline of 31 July, not to renew the legal instrument used from Palazzo Chigi to manage the pandemic. Certainly Mario Draghi would also like him, but he is oriented towards renewing the state of emergency for a few months. There is still no date and it is not taken for granted that the extension will be six months, until December 31st.