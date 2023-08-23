Maneuver, the alarm of Giorgetti and Fitto on the state accounts. The request to Europe and zero point growth

The government Melons is getting ready to face an autumn that seems to become hot rather than hot. There are many issues that make the executive tremble but one above all is the next financial maneuver. Italy That back to zero point, this year and next. The forecasters – we read in La Repubblica – are convinced that 1% rise in GDP expected by the government now out of our reach in 2023. And they believe that by drag it’s also unlikely in 2024. One creepy macroeconomic scenario that falls on the political tables after returning from holidays. And that fuels the fear not only of not being able to carry out an expansive autumn maneuver guided by electoral promises. But to have to correct the accounts along the way in a crucial electoral year, like the next one with the European elections in June.

Prospects that not by chance – continues Repubblica – push Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and his colleague, minister at the Pnrr, Raffaele Dense almost about to ask for one moratorium on Europe Why suspend still the new Stability pact with stringent deficit and debt rules. Or at least reverse investment spending, so as to lighten the burden. The Italian accounts do not add up, by now the numbers and graphs are saying it. And the leading members of the Meloni government put their hands forward.

