BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The federal government has filed a lawsuit with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to suspend the effects of a rule by the states that this year began to regulate the taxation of ICMS on diesel oil, amid criticism from the President Jair Bolsonaro to the governors regarding the collection policy of this state tribute.

In the process, the Executive asks the Supreme Court to grant an injunction to suspend the effects of clauses of an agreement of the Finance Policy Committee (Confaz), which defined the ICMS rates that each State and the Federal District can practice.

The Confaz agreement was carried out after the approval of law 192/22, in March, and in practice it did not implement complete monophasia with a single and uniform rate, as was the prerogative of the legislation, which could have the effect of mitigating the values ​​of diesel, according to the government.

The government argued in the lawsuit – which was presented on Thursday night and which has not yet been drafted – that the Confaz agreement contemplated “an innovative way of differentiating the rates of the same product” between regional entities, allowing, in practice, each State to practice your own tax policy.

“The strong asymmetry of ICMS rates gives rise to problems that go far beyond the integrity of Brazilian fiscal federalism, especially burdening the final consumer, who ends up penalized with the high cost generated by excessive rates for fuels – which are essential inputs, and therefore , should be treated with modesty – and with the difficulty in understanding the composition of the final price of these products”, said the action, signed by Bolsonaro and the attorney general of the Union, Bruno Bianco.

The action was filed after a new 8.87% increase in diesel by Petrobras this week, which has already impacted the values ​​at the pumps.

The company, which seeks to keep quotations in line with international parity, has stated that the prices charged by the company are only a portion of the total paid by the consumer, who also bears distribution and resale costs and margins, in addition to taxes such as ICMS – in the case of the federal PIS and Cofins, their rates were zeroed as of March 11.

In a statement, the Brazilian Petroleum Institute (IBP), which represents oil and fuel distribution companies, said it supported the action brought by the government. According to him, the ICMS agreement, “when establishing different tax burdens between states, did not observe the constitutional precept of uniform rates at the national level”.

“By disfiguring single-phase collection, the Agreement signals the maintenance of the current tax complexity, which stimulates the illegal market, and the competitive imbalance in the segment, which drives away investments,” said the entity.

“The ADI (action) is a legitimate measure to argue the unconstitutionality present in some articles of the Agreement, which defy the provisions of Law 192/22 and the Federal Constitution. For this reason, the IBP will also join the action as amicus curiae”, he reinforced.

When contacted, Confaz – a collegiate body formed by the Secretaries of Finance, Finance or Taxation of the States and the Federal District – did not immediately comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito, with additional reporting by Marcela Ayres and Roberto Samora)