Highlights: Arrangement for Faceless Income Tax Appeals started

Finance Ministry issued notification to implement it

This facility will help in curbing corruption and arbitrariness.

new Delhi

The government has started a system of Faceless Income Tax Appeals from today to honor honest taxpayers and to promote transparency in tax collection. A notification was issued on Friday to implement this arrangement. The Finance Ministry said in a statement that this facility will help curb corruption and arbitrariness.

Under this, if there is any complaint of taxpayers, then its appeal will be sent to the officer selected in a random manner. No one will know who this officer is. Not only this, this officer can be from any city. The taxpayer will not need to visit any office for this.

The first two facilities have been started

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Transparent Taxation Program (‘Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest’) on 13 August. Under this, 3 facilities were announced which are Faceless Assessment, Faceless Appeal and Taxpayers Charter. The Faceless Assessment and Taxpayers Charter came into force from the same day, while the Faceless Appeal came into force today from the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

However, the Finance Ministry has said that this facility will not be available in cases of serious crime, big tax evasion, international tax matters or country-wise sensitive issues. Modi had said that the honest taxpayer of the country plays a huge role in nation building. When the life of honest taxpayer of the country becomes easy, it moves forward, then the country also develops, the country also moves forward.