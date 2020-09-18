Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Friday that talks were being held with the Russian government to explore the possibility of cooperation for the development of Kovid-19 vaccine. He gave this information in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Choubey said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has reported that a vaccine for the corona virus has been developed and approved in Russia. According to the minister, ICMR has also informed that work on 36 vaccines is going on worldwide.

During this, the Minister said about the progress of the ongoing Corona virus vaccine and its trials in India, saying that the government and companies are trying their best to provide a safe and affected vaccine for Corona as soon as possible but the vaccine is ready It is difficult to comment on the exact time frame given the complexities of many of the complications.

Also read- 21656 new cases of corona in Maharashtra, 405 people killed in 24 hours

In response to a question, the Union Minister said that an effective vaccine may be available by the end of the first quarter of 2021 if clinical trials of the corona vaccine are successful. He said that no pre-purchase agreement has been entered into with any vaccine manufacturer.

In response to another question, the minister said that the vaccines being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and ICMR and vaccines being developed by Cadila Healthcare in the first phase of the clinics trial have been safe and His immunity test is underway.