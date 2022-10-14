Given the tensions with Berlusconi on the list of ministers, also confirmed by the confidential notes of the Cav revealed by a photo of ‘Repubblica’, where Giorgia Meloni is defined as ” opinionated, arrogant, arrogant and offensive ”, Brothers of Italy, they say, would play on two tables: on the one hand, would strengthen the axis of recent times with Matteo Salvini: the two have returned to see each other in Montecitorio during the voting to bring the Northern League player Lorenzo Fontana to the presidency of the Chamber; on the other sidethe premier in pectore he allegedly opened a ‘communication channel’ with Antonio Tajanigiven in pole for Foreign Affairs, with the go-ahead from via della Scrofa.

Of course, there is still one week until the appointment, which in politics is an eternity, to form the future team of Palazzo Chigi, but the definition of at least the basic grid, once the presidents of Parliament have been elected, cannot be postponed that much. It is necessary to resume the confrontation within the center-right after the ‘blue tear’ on the appointment of La Russa to second position in the state. The Fdi-Fi clutches must be overcome immediately in order not to poison the climate even more, says a big blue, who is closely following the totonomi. The problem, in fact, is that in the parts of via della Scrofa, in the light of the Ronzulli case and of what happened in the Chamber of the Senate, there is no longer the suspicion but the conviction that the Cav no longer holds the reins of his party. Hence the question: who is it that counts in Fi that you can talk to?

For now, the idea of ​​holding separate consultations at Colle would be frozen among the Azzurri (although there will be time to discuss it in depth) but Fi, they say, will never accept the idea of ​​having the list of ministers dictated by Meloni, regardless of the ‘no’ to Ronzulli. On Thursday at dinner at ‘Villa Grande’ with the senators, the force leader would have confided in this way: I have told her several times to Giorgia that there is so much discontent in Fi and with her vetoes she gives me very little, putting me in difficulty, but she he said he will go his own way. I understand you, but you must understand me too, we must have equal political dignity …

According to the latest boatos, in addition to Tajani, Fdi Maurizio Gasparri and Annamaria Bernini would be ‘welcome’ (both former Aennini), the former President of the Senate, Elisabetta Alberti Casellati (that Meloni wanted as a candidate of the coalition in the last elections of the head of state) and the former deputy minister of the Mise, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. The ‘Melonian wishes’ would have angered the Berlusconian inner circle even more, with a consequent slowdown in negotiations on the Arcore-via della Scrofa axis. La Russa, who has known the Cav for a lifetime and has always had a direct relationship and esteem with him, tries to throw water on the fire and invites the former premier to clarify as soon as possible: “ Silvio’s notes against Giorgia are almost sure they are a fake, but he has to say that … ”.

The new president of the Senate also returns to deny yesterday’s ‘vaffa’ against him, as indeed ‘ascertained’ by the lip of Berlusconi himself in the TV footage, where the former premier pronounces the word, but complains of being was put under the Ronzulli case. “From Silvio no offensive word against me”, La Russa assures reporters after an interview with Meloni. The relationships, in any case, remain tense and the dialogue ‘suspended’. Not surprisingly, the deputy of Fdi Andrea de Bertoldi, warns: “I expect a compact center-right in the consultations, because the Italians voted for us as a coalition and a different decision would be an affront to them”.

Inside Fi, meanwhile, confusion reigns supreme. Everyone is expecting a new Ronzulli-Tajani tug of war on the government game but above all on the management of the party. An arm wrestling that could lead to a sort of showdown already with the appointment of the new force group leaders: in fact, a three-way challenge would emerge in the Senate, between Ronzulli herself, Maurizio Gasparri and Gianfranco Miccichè for the choice of the successor of the Bernini (outgoing as minister) while in the Chamber a duel is expected between the deputies Giorgio Mulè-Alessandro Cattaneo, considered ‘ronzulliani’, and Paolo Barelli, president of the outgoing deputies, very loyal to Tajani.