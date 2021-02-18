Academics, Islamo-leftists? The words of the Minister of Higher Education, Frédérique Vidal, who mentions a university “Gangrenous” and requests an investigation from the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), provoke a shower of indignant reactions. The Conference of University Presidents (CPU) has expressed its “Stupor” and tance “Caricatured representations and quibbles of a coffee shop”. “’Islamo-leftism’ is not a concept. It is a pseudo-notion which one would seek in vain for a beginning of scientific definition and which it would be advisable to leave, if not to the animators of CNews, more broadly to the extreme right which popularized it “, writes the CPU. She is also surprised to “The instrumentalization of the CNRS, whose missions are in no way to produce evaluations of the work of teacher-researchers, or to clarify what comes under” activism or opinion “”. She therefore demands “Urgent clarifications” and denounces an attempt at oppositions between “CNRS and universities, while research is carried out jointly on our campuses by researchers and teacher-researchers”.

Disciplines in the sights

The CNRS has also reacted. “‘Islamo-leftism’, a political slogan used in public debate, does not correspond to any scientific reality”, believes the Center, which “Firmly condemns those who try to take advantage of it to call into question academic freedom, essential to the scientific process and the advancement of knowledge, or to stigmatize certain scientific communities”. The CNRS is finally standing up against “Attempts to delegitimize different fields of research, such as postcolonial studies, intersectional studies or work on the term ‘race’, or any other field of knowledge”.

“Islamo-leftism is an absolutely imprecise term, stemming from circles of the extreme right, taken up by certain LR deputies who would like to prohibit the teaching of certain disciplines at the university”, as is starting to be the case in Hungary and Poland, points out Jean Chambaz. President de Sorbonne University believes that the government “Pick up on public opinion in places that are quite nauseous”. And political science researcher Samuel Hayat adds that the concept of Islamo-leftism is a “Scarecrow created to unite those who want to stigmatize Muslims, oppose the left and delegitimize the social sciences”.