Government, Franco endorsement to Giorgetti: “He will certainly do well”

The government Dragons prepares for leave to make way for the new executive to lead Melons. The outgoing Economy Minister Daniele Franco he praises what everyone now defines as his successor designated, Giancarlo Giorgetti of the League. “I have known him for several years – explains Franco to Corriere della Sera – and I believe it would be perfectly suited. He was chairman of the budget commission, undersecretary to the presidency of the council and minister of economic development. With him we have worked side by side in these twenty months. We have in common the idea that it economical progress Italian depends on what happens in productive systemprimarily in manufacturing and services, that these sectors are the heart of our capacity create income and therefore must be at the center of economic policy. Will make Certainly well“.

Franco takes stock of these 20 months of government. “We ended last year with one growth of the 6.7%, higher than what we ourselves expected. The first half of 2022 closed with an acquired growth of 3.6%. We have reduced the incidence of debt on GDP from 154.9% in 2020 to 150.3% in 2021 and we expect it to drop further 145.4% at the end of this year: a drop of almost ten points in two years. “The Minister of Economy also takes stock of the Pnrr. “All the targets ei milestones – continues Franco al Corriere – were respected, the process is progressing on schedule. For the current semester, 25 goals of the 55 planned have already been achieved and others will arrive shortly. “Franco also opens up the possibility of changes by the new government. “The deal Not is written on the stone. It is a living subject that must be adapted: every line of intervention requires maintenance. Some adjustments have already been made and I believe this process will continue. But that does not mean rewrite everything from the foundations; it means dealing with critical issues case by case: for example administrative complexities and effects of inflation“.

