Government, Franceschini-Salvini: the strange and unexpected alliance

The government resumed work after the election of President of the Republic, but something has also changed within the majority. The balance has changed after the difficult game at Colle and all the parties have shown theirs fragility. The M5s it is now split inside with two opposing fronts, on one side who he is with Giuseppe Conte and on the other who cheers for Di Maioplus the grain of the zeroing of all the offices decided by court of Naples. Even the center-right has its problems, with the League And Brothers of Italy more and more divided. And it is precisely from this difficult moment that he takes advantage of Pd to cast a hook to the government ally, the League. “I have no title to enter the dynamics of another party, – explains the Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini to Repubblica – but I see that too Salvini is positively questioning the future positioning of League. After this phase of national unity, we and the League would always remain adversaries, but we could share the same system of points of reference. Starting with Europeanism and Atlanticism“.

“This – continues Franceschini to Repubblica – can also be the year of the turning point for our political system, all the conditions are in place for this to happen. Fortunately we have left behind the phases of caste, scrapping and sovereignty. Today politics is required competence, experience And common sense in solving problems. And we now have the best set-up to give these answers, with Mattarella at the Quirinale and Dragons leading the government. A solution that, for once, responds to what citizens were asking together, Europe and social forces “.

