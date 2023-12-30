Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/30/2023 – 20:35

The federal government sent to Congress a bill that authorizes the use of the instrument of so-called “accelerated depreciation” to encourage economic sectors to invest in new machinery, equipment, devices and instruments. R$3.4 billion will be allocated to the program.

“Accelerated depreciation” works as an anticipation of revenue for companies. Every time it acquires a capital asset, the industry can deduct its value from future Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Profit (CSLL) declarations. Under normal conditions, this reduction is gradual, carried out over up to 25 years, as the asset depreciates.

With the depreciation foreseen in the PL forwarded by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the reduction of machines acquired in 2024 can be done in just two stages – 50% in the first year, 50% in the second. The measure will apply to acquisitions made between January 1st and December 31st of next year.

In a statement, the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, highlighted that the measure is not a tax exemption, but rather an anticipation of the rebate to which companies are entitled. “In other words, the government stops collecting money now, but recovers it later. It is a measure to encourage the modernization of our industries and increase our competitiveness. What changes is the cash flow,” he said.