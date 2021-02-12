The party voted to support a government run by the ex-central bank chief. He is planning a “super ministry for ecological conversion”

ROME rtr / dpa | In Italy the way is clear for a new government under Mario Draghi. The members of the 5-star movement voted on Thursday with 59.3 percent to support the former ECB president. It was expected that Draghi would present his cabinet list to President Sergio Mattarella on Friday and present his program in parliament next week. There he must then win votes of confidence in both chambers.

A majority was considered certain. However, some of the 5-star MPs have announced that they will vote “no” or abstain, regardless of Thursday’s vote. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio of the 5 stars on Facebook said that his party had chosen the courageous path. “But above all, she has chosen the European route.” Italy expects more than 200 billion euros in aid from the EU.

Mattarella gave Draghi the government contract last week after the coalition of the non-party Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte collapsed. The 73-year-old ex-central bank chief is considered one of the most respected politicians in Italy fighting the coronavirus pandemic and an economic crisis.

However, 5-Star 2009 emerged from a eurosceptic, system-critical current in society that rejects technocrats like Draghi. In previous member surveys on the formation of the government, such as the one on Thursday, the approval was significantly higher: 94 percent in 2018 and 79 percent in 2019. The party leadership of the 5-star now campaigned for approval in view of the difficult situation in the country.

Will the movement get the “super ministry”?

In the vote of the stars it was explicitly mentioned that Draghi was planning a “super ministry for ecological conversion”. This information became known the day before after Draghi’s talks with organic associations. There has been speculation in the media that the movement would like to fill this post.

In the failed government, 5-Sterne worked in particular with the social democratic Partito Democratico (PD). She also wants to support Draghi. It was expected that he would set up an expert government. In recent days, Draghi announced in talks with politicians that he would reject austerity programs, despite the comparatively high national debt. It is important to protect the social context. Draghi has also announced that it will make a vaccination program a priority. Italy has suffered nearly 93,000 deaths since the pandemic began, the second highest number in Europe.